The Hulk is one of the most iconic and beloved characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Mark Ruffalo’s Dr. Bruce Banner has been a regular fixture of the MCU and in The Avengers series over the years. However, the Marvel studio is yet is make a solo outing for the character.

The legal complexities related to the character of Bruce Banner/The Hulk have consistently made the idea of another standalone Hulk film appear highly improbable. To clarify, Universal Pictures distributed the 2003 film Hulk and the 2008 film The Incredible Hulk. Despite Disney’s acquisition of Marvel, Universal retained the solo distribution rights to the character, which has posed a challenge for future solo Hulk movies.

This situation meant that should Marvel President Kevin Feige and his team wanted to create a new Hulk movie, it would have to be in collaboration with Universal for distribution. However, recent developments suggest a change is on the horizon. Earlier this year, a trade report hinted, if not definitively confirmed, that Marvel Studios might have reacquired the complete rights to the Jade Giant. Now, a new report speculates that a Hulk film may be in the early stages of development, amidst rumours of Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man’s possible return to MCU.

Comic Book report speculates that the long-anticipated World War Hulk movie that was rumored a couple of years ago could be the new Hulk film in development. Mark Ruffalo has previously shown enthusiasm for bringing this storyline to the big screen, and adapting World War Hulk would offer an epic narrative to explore.

Naturally, it’s improbable that this undertaking would mirror the comic storyline in its entirety. However, the fundamental concept of a furious Hulk on a quest for retribution against Earth’s most formidable heroes holds substantial promise. Hulk/Banner made a cameo appearance in the post-credits scene of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and played a significant role in “She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.” Notably, in the Disney+ series’ season finale, Hulk appeared alongside his son, Skaar, fueling further speculation about the possibility of a World War Hulk adaptation.

An official announcement regarding a potential standalone Hulk project may not be imminent. Nonetheless, considering the departure of many of his fellow original Avengers actors from their roles, it does appear probable that Marvel Studios has significant plans in store for Mark Ruffalo‘s portrayal of the iconic hero as the MCU progresses toward “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” and “Secret Wars.”

Must Read: Post The Avengers: Endgame’s Blockbuster Success, Marvel Went Into The State Of Shock With Ant-Man 3 Flopping, “They Felt Like They Had Something…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News