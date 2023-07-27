The recently released Marvel series ‘Secret Invasion’ did not have the best run as expected with the first episode. While many considered it to be a dark horse, the series just failed to deliver to everyone’s expectations. Well, that’s what the Rotten Scores of the series are saying so. The finale episode of the series was blasted among the superhero fandom as it became the worst-rated MCU episode in history.

With the premiere of the Samuel L. Jackson-led series, it was not certainly one of the most hyped projects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As it was announced as a Nick Fury solo project in 2020, it went through many changes. However, none of them worked in favour of Marvel Studios, as the series failed terribly for the superhero fandom.

As the final episode of Secret Invasion arrived, it was the furthest thing from a superhit for the fans. The episode debuted at 13-percent Rotten, making it the worst-rated Marvel Studios release on the review-aggregator. Unfortunately for the studios, it received the lowest-ever Rotten Tomatoes critic approval score for a single episode of a Marvel Studios-produced Disney+ series.

Prior to the recent sixth episode of Secret Invasion, it was the same series’ third and fourth episodes, which received yet another poor rating on Rotten Tomatoes. They both sit at 38% as Nick Fury further uncovered the details of Gravik’s Skrull plot to disappoint the fans. Not many would be surprised, but another series to join the list is She-Hulk, whose finale episode has 70% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Marvel Studios delivered yet another flop show which failed on Rotten Tomatoes. We hope that the makers of She-Hulk will be taking sight of relief as before this, it was the story of Jennifer Walters which was heavily trashed on the internet. However, we wonder how the future of the Skrulls and its universe would take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Let us know what do you have to say about the Secret Invasion’s finale episode and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

