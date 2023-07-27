Selena Gomez received massive backlash over her alleged fallout with BFF Francia Raisa. As most know, the Only Murders In The Building actress had to undergo a life-changing kidney transplant after a Lupus diagnosis. There were rumours that she stuck to an unhealthy lifestyle and was called out by her kidney donor over the same. But it looks like Sel has decided to kill the negative reports with kindness. Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, Francia recently called Selena out over her remark on Taylor Swift being her ‘only true friend’ in the industry. Before this, the gossip mill had it that Selena was indulged in an unhealthy lifestyle after her breakup, and Raisa, after making such a huge sacrifice, was mad about it. Reportedly, Gomez blocked her out of her life after their fallout, but there remains no confirmation of any of this.

In a latest Instagram post, Selena Gomez penned an emotional note for Francia Raisa. She wrote, “Happiest of birthdays to this special human being. No matter where life takes us, I love you. ❤️@franciaraisa.”

Her post comes as a subtle response to alleged rumours about Selena Gomez’s bad blood with Francia Raisa. Selenators were proud of their icon and expressed their happiness in the comments section.

A user wrote, “Shutting down those drama allegations with EASE.”

Another commented, “Now y’all can shut up about Selena not posting about her. y’all happy?”

“girl, u really said kill ‘em with kindness lol,” wrote another.

A comment read, “The way Selena forgives and keeps her gratitude”

Take a look at Selena Gomez’s viral post below:

