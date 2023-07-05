Selena Gomez, the pop icon, has achieved a lot in her career; the enigmatic beauty not only charmed everyone with her voice but her acting as well and established a skincare and makeup line at a very young age. The songstress embraced herself in all of her glory and has always been vocal about body positivity. Her sense of fashion has always been intriguing, and with time it has evolved effortlessly, and today we brought you a throwback picture of the Rare beauty founder looking like a seductress with a face of an innocent.

Gomez, a few months back, became the most followed woman on Instagram with over 400 million followers; a few days back, she left her fans with racy hearts after dropping sultry selfies from her bedroom. She grabbed headlines by unfollowing Zayn Malik a few days back amidst their romance rumours.

Today we have brought to you a carousal in an off-shoulder purple dress, all wet in a water tank that looked no less than a water nymph straight out of a fairy tale. Selena’s pictures from the 2012 photoshoot have been shared by one of her fan pages on Instagram, ‘𝑠𝑒𝑙𝑒𝑛𝑎 𝑔𝑜𝑚𝑒𝑧 𝑓𝑎𝑛𝑝𝑎𝑔𝑒❦’. Selena could be seen wearing a purple outfit with a sweetheart neckline showcasing her petite bust in all its glory.

As she is submerged in a tank of water, it’s hard to make out the length of her dress, but it features a sparkly belt detailing around her waistline. Selena Gomez wore waterproof makeup with full coverage foundation and peachy blush giving her face the perfect amount of colour.

She went for kohl-lined smudged, and smokey eye makeup, amping the oomph in the look. However, the innocence in her young face was kept intact as for lips, she went for a beautiful n*de pink shade with some amount of gloss on them, giving it a very creamy and plumpy texture.

Selena Gomez’s long dark wet hair was pulled back, exposing her scintillating collar bones and her racy cleav*ge, and as for accessories, the songstress opted for just a pair of stone studded hoop earrings to complete her entire look. Check out the pictures of Selena raising the temperatures while being in a tank full of water,

