Zayn Malik has been turning the majority of the female population across the globe crazy ever since he entered the music industry with One Direction in 2010. The group’s former member was recently in the news owing to his linkup rumours with actress-singer Selena Gomez. While this romance is currently the talk of the town, we are here to tell you of the time Zayn made the headlines owning to cheating allegations.

In January 2022, a reputed international publication reported that Malik had allegedly cheated on Gigi Hadid with reality star Abigail Clarke aka Abi Clarke. According to the site, the ‘Pillowtalk’ singer reportedly had an affair with The Only Way Is Essex star while he was still with his on-again, off-again super-model baby mama. Read on to know all Abi said about their fling here.

According to The Sun – via Geo TV, Abigail Clarke once opened up to her friend about spending ‘quality time’ with Zayn Malik. The site noted the reality star telling her friend, “My experiences with him were like Fifty Shades of Grey. I called him my “Mr Grey”. We had a great time together.” However, she later realised she may have been the other woman in his life.

Talking about Zayn Malik cheating on Gigi Hadid with her, Abigail Clarke stated that she thought the A-list couple had split up at the time but only later discovered they were still together. Abi revealed that her fling with the former-One Direction singer ended when she saw a text from Gigi Hadid on his phone, reading, “I miss you.” Talking about how she felt seeing the text, Abi told her friend, “I was stunned. It made me feel really s***. I went very quiet. He’d made it clear he was single. He was so attentive to me I thought it must be true. We were seeing a lot of each other and you grew feelings. It was very awkward.”

Talking about their fling, Abigail Clarke told her friend, “He said he liked my figure, He was very tactile, he was in an oversized black jacket and drinking brandy… he was all over me.” The site also noted that on one occasion, Zayn Malik compared Abi to ex-fiancée Perrie Edwards, whom he split with in 2015.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid were in an on-again, off-again for many years and share a daughter named Khai. In October 2021, the couple parted ways after the singer was accused of striking the model mother, Yolanda Hadid. The singer, however, denied such claims.

