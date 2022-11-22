Emilia Clarke, aka Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones, is one such actress who enthralls us with her fashion each time she steps out. Be it for the red carpet, casual day fit, or some photoshoot, the beauty brings panache and swoons us over her dazzling looks.

Currently, the actress is making noise after she landed a role in Marvel’s Secret Invasion. Another report came in with speculations on the character that she would play. As per that, Clarke will be Abigail Brand.

Coming back to Emilia Clarke’s fashion, the Me Before You actress has given us several scintillating fashion moments to recollect. The one we look back on today is the time when Emilia did a sultry photoshoot for Esquire’s Sexiest Woman Alive Shoot in 2015. Clarke owned up to the title in many jaw-dropping looks.

The mother of dragons dared to go bare in a black bodysuit that exposed her smooth skin and toned af body. The bodysuit worn by Emilia Clarke had a plunging neckline that flaunted her cl*avage. Keeping the look completely simple to compliment its rawness, the actress only accompanied it with high heels. She also wore a tiny chain around her neck.

It was her eyes that did most of the talking. While her hair was in gentle curls, falling to her neck. As the bodysuit hugged her body, it accentuated Emilia‘s curves. The photos came out well and gave off a very noir vibe. We can totally imagine this being a still from the 40s or 50s black and white romantic movie.

Emilia Clarke’s photoshoot for Esquire. No thoughts, head empty. pic.twitter.com/f9B8DEXD32 — Emilia Clarke Network (@eclarkenetwork) February 25, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, besides Secret Invasion, Emilia Clarke will also be appearing in a couple of films. She has voiced the character Malicia in the upcoming The Amazing Maurice. The actress is also working on The Pod Generation.

