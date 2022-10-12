Emilia Clarke’s tenure as the Mother of Dragons on Game of Thrones has ended, but her reign over our hearts hasn’t. The pretty woman has now left her white hair and CGI dragons for simple modern dresses.Today we bring you a throwback picture when the GOT actress donned a glittery plunging neckline gown and flaunted her cleav*ge in the same at The Last Christmas movie premiere. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

The classy woman dazzled the red carpet in a beautiful sequined dress as she shined in her purple floor-length gown. It highlighted her sharp face and soft eyes. The Valentino gown exposed her shoulders in spaghetti straps and accentuated her curved body in an A-line silhouette.

Emilia Clarke looked like a shiny christmas bauble at the New York City premiere of her rom-com The Last Christmas in 2019 in this Valentino creation. The actress kept the Christmas theme with her accessories and chose to put on strappy heels and bold earrings.

Back then, Emilia Clarke had taken to Instagram to post about the event and her co-stars with a caption that read, “@lastchristmasthemovie not only did you give me an excuse to dress like a christmas bauble (thank you @maisonvalentino) but you gave me a red carpet cuddle attack with the fiercest most fabulous women in the bizz.. (Dame Emma Thompson aka my spirit mamma and @michelleyeoh_official aka my elf task master in couture),” Clarke wrote in the caption, “but then you give me a winter wonderland sofa to lounge on like the true diva I am? YAS!!!! Dream tram got me on fleek…. @earlsimms2 @brigittemakeup @petraflannery YOU HAVE MY WHOLE HEART AND FACE AND SPANX #🔥 #🥳 #ohweBROUGHTthefestivespiritbaby #☃️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @emilia_clarke

Emilia has always looked like a vision, whether on screen or off. Her off-screen persona has been as alluring for fans as her on-screen one. And fans have been delighted to see the actress branch out on her own after the mega popular TV show ended.

What are your thoughts on Emilia Clarke winning her fashion game with her Valentino outfit at the red carpet in 2019? Tell us in the comments below.

