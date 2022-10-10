Gal Gadot is a Wonder Woman when it comes to fashion, and even her fans know that. Currently, the actress is making noise over the threequel of her standalone DC movie. Recently, the director Patty Jenkins revealed that the script of WW3 is complete and even indicated that Gal’s character may return for more sequels.

The news made the DC fans go haywire. Amidst this, the Red Notice actress hit the headlines after she posted a daunting set of photos in a bathing suit on her Instagram. Her fans took to the comment section to react to it.

Gal Gadot posted a bunch of black and white photos while stripping down to nothing but a bathing suit. She flaunted her beautiful figure in the one-piece swimwear while her hair was wrapped in a towel. She boasted her curves through her seductive poses, while the photos gave off a 50s vibe.

This simple yet chic look made her fans go crazy. One even called her the “s*xiest woman alive.” Another fan called her “My Queen,” while a third said that Gal Gadot looks beautiful and even mentioned the update on the WW sequel, “So Excited For Wonder Woman 3 And 4.” Meanwhile, it is not only the DC film that got an update.

Her Netflix film, Red Notice, which starred Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson is confirmed to have a sequel as well. The producers revealed that the script of Red Notice 2 is complete and are also almost done writing a threequel. Gal’s fans must be rejoicing as a lot of her work is coming their way.

Besides Wonder Woman 3 and Red Notice 2, Gal Gadot is also busy with her 2023 release Heart of Stone, which stars Bollywood’s fashionista Alia Bhatt and Jamie Dornan.

