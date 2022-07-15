Rumours are rife that Stranger Things star Joe Keery, aka Steve Harrington, and Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan will make their MCU debut in the upcoming Fantastic Four movie. Kevin Feige had previously confirmed that a reboot of the superhero franchise will happen under the Marvel Cinematic Universe banner.

Since then, it has become one of the most anticipated projects. Though John Krasinski appeared as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for a small cameo, it doesn’t seem like he will be reprising his role again. Fans were disappointed with how less screen time the actor had, along with the rest of the Illuminati members.

Now, as per the rumours floating around, a few actors have been considered for roles in the Fantastic Four movie. It is said that Joe Keery is eyed for the role of Johnny Storm, aka Human Torch, whereas Jamie Dornan may be cast as Reed Richards. Moreover, Amanda Seyfried might be seen as Sue Storm aka Invisible Girl.

The Fantastic Four rumours don’t end here. A director is also set to be chosen for helming the MCU flick, and it is none other than Steven Spielberg. Though all of these are just rumours, it will be interesting to see Joe Keery, Jamie Dornan, and Amanda Seyfried in those respective roles.

Several fans even wanted to see Chris Evans as Human Torch again. For the unversed, Evans, who is known for his role as Captain America in the MCU, played Johnny Storms in the 2005 Fox Studio-produced movie.

However, considering how big of a role Cap America is, it hardly seems like he will be in Fantastic Four as the character. Meanwhile, Joe Keery recently appeared in Stranger Things 4, and as for Jamie Dornan, he will be seen in, Heart of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt.

