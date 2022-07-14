Chris Evans is currently dominating the headlines across the globe as he’s busy promoting his upcoming film ‘The Gray Man’. The film will soon release on Netflix and also stars Dhanush, Ryan Gosling, Regé-Jean Page and Ana de Armas in pivotal roles. The Captain America actor meanwhile made a stunning appearance at the red carpet of his film’s premiere that took place in TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday (July 13) in Hollywood and now netizens are reacting to it and calling him ‘Daddy’ on social media. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Chris is massively popular among his fans and thanks to his MCU character of ‘Steve Rogers’ that made him super successful and one of the most followed celebrities on social media. The actor has over 17 million followers on the photo-sharing site and is quite active there.

Coming back to his latest appearance, Chris Evans looked dapper as ever in a sharp dark blue coloured suit which he paired with a white round neck vest cum t-shirt. He accessorised the look with aviator sunglasses and donned a slick hairstyle to go with his stunning outfit.

E!News took to their Instagram account and shared a video of Chris Evans, take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E! News (@enews)

Isn’t he handsome? BRB, we are drooling over that cute face. Haha!

Reacting to Chris Evans’ video on Instagram, a user commented, “I slightly hope he has such a great time and accidentally loads a special pic again.” Another user commented, “Daddy 😜” A third user commented, “How does he keep getting hotter?!”

What are your thoughts on the Evans going from Captain America to Mr. America in this body-hugging suit for The Gray Man premiere? Tell us in the space below.

