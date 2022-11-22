Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently winning the hearts of audiences across the globe and garnering great box office numbers as well. While the movie is reigning at the box office, the co-writer of the sequel recently made shocking revelations about how there were potential characters who could’ve played the role of T’Challa.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever featured noted actors including Letitia Wright as Shuri / Black Panther, Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, Tenoch Huerta as Namor, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, etc.

Meanwhile, according to a report by Collider, Joe Robert Cole, who co-wrote Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with director Ryan Coogler, recently spoke to Rolling Stone revealing how they would kick around the ideas and try to extrapolate where the story goes and what’s the most impactful choice thinking about what could be the best journey.

Cole went on to add that M’Baku was certainly someone who was considered for the part, however, as Shuri had a natural organicness, she was cast as Black Panther. He even mentioned that apart from Winston Duke as M’Baku, even Lupita Nyong’o, who plays Nakia, was considered for the part.

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever co-writer stated, “We would kick around the ideas, and try to extrapolate where the story goes and what’s the most impactful choice — what’s the best journey? And where do you go after the film in terms of those characters? M’Baku certainly was someone that got kicked around a little bit. I think you’re correct because in the comics, Shuri is Black Panther and there’s a natural organicness, I guess is the best way to say it, to her becoming Panther. But you kick the tires on all sorts of ideas. And you just want to make the best decision and do what’s best for the story.”

