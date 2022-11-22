Quentin Tarantino is defending his long-controversial usage of the N-word in his movies. One of the biggest directors in Hollywood, Tarantino has become famous for making films of a particular genre. From classic gangster crime drama to war action thriller to western, he does it all.

Some of the director’s most famous works are Pulp Fiction, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Django Unchained, Inglourious Basterds, Reservoir Dogs, and more. He has worked with several A-listers as well, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Samuel L Jackson, Uma Thurman, Christoph Waltz, and so on.

While Quentin Tarantino’s work has been touted as one of the best and has won him several awards, some people have criticised the director’s use of the N-word in his movies. Now, the director has addressed it during his appearance on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, and it seems like he doesn’t care about what people think.

“You talk about being the conductor and the audience being the orchestra,” host Chris Wallace said to Quentin Tarantino and asked the director, “So when people say, ‘Well there’s too much violence in his movies. He uses the N-word too often.’ You say what?” Tarantino said bluntly, “You should see [something else]. Then see something else. If you have a problem with my movies, then they aren’t the movies to go see. Apparently, I’m not making them for you.”

Previously, Samuel L Jackson defended Quentin’s choice of using the N-word in his movies as well. During his interview with Esquire in 2019, the Nick Fury actor said, “It’s some bullsh*t. You can’t just tell a writer he can’t talk, write the words, put the words in the mouths of the people from their ethnicities, the way that they use their words.”

What do you think about Quentin Tarantino using the N-word?

