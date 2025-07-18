Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino is redefining Bollywood in 2025. The content is top-notch, which is leading to a great hold at the Indian box office despite massive competition. Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan’s multi-starrer is now in danger as the spot of the 10th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 may be stolen soon! Scroll below for day 14 update.

Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 14

The official figures are out, and Metro In Dino raked in 1.25 crores on day 14. It maintained a great hold with only 9% drop on the second Thursday. The overall box office collection in India concludes at 47.21 crore net after 14 days. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 55.70 crores.

Pankaj Tripathi and Konkona Sen Sharma co-starrer saw a 40% dip in earnings in the second week, compared to the debut week.

Take a look at the Metro In Dino box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 29.57 crores

Week 2: 17.64 crores

Total: 47.21 crores

Will soon be out of the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025

Metro In Dino led the race against Kajol’s Maa at the ticket windows. It surpassed The Diplomat (40.73 crores) to emerge as the 10th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. However, Saiyaara is enjoying a record-breaking trend at the box office. It may earn upto 25 crores on its opening day. The reviews around Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s debut film are favorable, which means a bigger Saturday will be on the cards.

Saiyaara will steal the #10 Bollywood grosser of 2025 spot from Metro In Dino in the next 2 days.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 (India net collections):

Chhaava: 615.39 crores Housefull 5: 198.07 crores* Raid 2: 179.30 crores Sitaare Zameen Par: Sky Force: 134.93 crores Sikandar: 129.95 crores Kesari Chapter 2: 94.48 crores Jaat: 90.34 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf: 74.81 crores Metro In Dino: 41.59 crores

Metro In Dino Box Office Summary (14 days)

India net: 47.21 crores

India gross: 55.70 crores

Budget: 45-50 crores

Verdict: Success

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Saiyaara Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (Final): 263% In 24 Hours To Beat Housefull 5 & Score #3 Highest Pre-Sales Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News