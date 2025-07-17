Saiyaara trailer was impressive, but who would have thought Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s debut would steal the limelight? Mohit Suri’s directorial is on rampage mode and is expected to compete with Chhaava in advance booking. It has surpassed the last romantic release in Bollywood with 145% higher BMS sales for day 1. Scroll below for the exciting box office updates!

Saiyaara BMS sales for day 1

Aditya Chopra’s YRF production has pulled off a smart strategy. Amid the massive buzz, they made the tickets available at a 50% discount, but a minimum of two tickets had to be bought. There could be a case study on how Saiyaara is creating mayhem at the ticket windows!

Saiyaara has registered over 200K sales on BookMyShow. It has surpassed biggies like Maa (86.72K), The Diplomat (75K), among others in the ticket sales for the opening day.

Saiyaara vs the last romantic release in Bollywood

Bollywood’s last romantic movie that released in theatres was Metro In Dino. Anurag Basu’s directorial enjoyed the sequel factor and featured renowned names, including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkon Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neena Gupta, and Anupam Kher. Despite that, it sold only 81.66K tickets on day 1.

On the other hand, Saiyaara has already registered 145% higher ticket sales on BMS via advance booking alone. Rampage mode is on for the Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer, and the romantic drama is heading for a 20 crore+ opening. Earth-shattering, isn’t it?

Saiyaara will steal the thunder at the box office!

One imagined Mohit Suri’s film will face a tough time due to competitors like Sitaare Zameen Par and Metro In Dino. There’s also Maa, Maalik at the ticket windows. But it looks like Saiyaara will steal everyone’s thunder. Previously, Nikita Roy was postponed as it was struggling to get shows and looks like the situation would again be similar.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Sardaar Ji 3 Box Office: Creates History In Pakistan, Diljit Dosanjh Starrer Is Unstoppable!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News