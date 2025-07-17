Rajkummar Rao got out of his comfort zone to deliver an exciting action thriller in Bollywood. The pre-release buzz was favorable, but unfortunately, the content of Maalik did not live upto expectations. The hit tag is now out of reach, with yet another missed opportunity for the leading actor. Scroll below for the day 6 box office update!

How much did Maalik earn on day 6 in India?

There’s massive competition at the ticket windows, making the box office run challenging. After the discounted Tuesday, Maalik added 1.98 crores to the kitty on day 6, according to the official figures. It witnessed a 6% drop in the last 24 hours.

The 6-day total of Maalik concludes at 21 crore net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 24.78 crores. The ticket windows will further get congested with the arrival of Nikita Roy and Saiyaara tomorrow. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s debut is heading for a record-breaking start and may steal a chunk of the footfalls.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 4.02 crores

Day 2: 5.45 crores

Day 3: 5.55 crores

Day 4: 1.88 crores

Day 5: 2.12 crores

Day 6: 1.98 crores

Total: 21 crores

Rajkummar Rao misses the hit tag again in 2025

Previously, Rajkummar Rao entertained Bollywood buffs in theatres with the fantasy romantic comedy drama, Bhool Chuk Maaf. Made on a budget of 50 crores, it earned 78.41 crores and attained the success tag. However, it failed to earn the hit tag.

Based on the pace in the second week, Maalik may or may not achieve the success status. It has recovered 39% of the budget so far. However, the hit verdict is out of reach as it would have to earn double its investment of 54 crores, which will be impossible.

Another missed opportunity for Rajkummar Rao!

Maalik Box Office Summary (6 days)

India net: 21 crores

India gross: 24.78 crores

Budget: 54 crores

Budget recovery: 39%

