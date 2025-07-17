Gone are the days when Bollywood was creating movies for hopeless romantics. Mohit Suri is attempting to bring the romance genre back with Saiyaara. The modern-day love story, featuring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is enjoying massive pre-release buzz. It has recorded an unimaginable advance booking sale at the box office. Scroll below for the latest updates!

Saiyaara Advance Booking Day 1

As per Sacnilk, Saiyaara has sold tickets worth 2.69 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) via advance booking for the opening day. Over 1 lakh+ tickets have been sold so far. Mohit Suri’s directorial is performing best in Delhi, followed by Maharashtra, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh, among other leading markets.

The pre-release buzz is unimaginable, and Saiyaara has rightly attracted the young audiences. With last 24 hours to go, there would be a tremendous boost in advance booking sales.

Saiyaara vs Top advance booking sales of 2025 in Bollywood

One would have initially expected Saiyaara to open within the 5 crore range. But it has surpassed every possible expectation and may be eyeing the 20 crore mark on day 1 at the Indian box office. As far as the top pre-sales of 2025 is concerned, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer has already surpassed Kesari Chapter 2 (1.84 crore gross) and Jaat (2.59 crore gross).

There are chances that it may surpass Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par (3.31 crore gross), with one last day to go. However, Saiyaara may not enter the top 5 Bollywood pre-sales of 2025.

Check out the top 5 advance bookings of 2025 in Bollywood:

Chhaava: 13.85 crores Sikandar: 10.09 crores Housefull 5: 8.02 crores Raid 2: 6.52 crores Sky Force: 3.82 crores

If it has to surpass Sky Force, Saiyaara needs a 42% jump in its last 24 hours.

