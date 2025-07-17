Sardaar Ji 3 is on a winning streak at the international box office. Diljit Dosanjh starrer witnessed a ban in India due to the involvement of Pak star Hania Aamir. But that hasn’t stopped the horror-comedy from achieving heights. It has emerged as the highest-grossing film in Pakistan by beating Carry On Jatta 3. Scroll below for the latest box office updates!

Sardaar Ji 3 at the Pakistan box office

Bollywood films have stopped being released in Pakistan amid political tensions. However, Punjabi films are an exception, given that most producers on paper are from the UK or Canada. Sardaar Ji 3 made a banging start in Pak, earning INR 6.34 crores (PKR 21 crore) during its opening week, as per Pinkvilla.

Despite the two days off due to Muharram, it raked in INR 2.86 crores (PKR 9.50 crores) in its second week. There’s still a day until the third week, and Sardaar Ji 3 has grossed INR 3.02 crore (PKR 10 crores).

Take a look at the week-wise breakdown of Sardaar Ji 3 at the Pakistan box office (INR collection) below:

Week 1: 6.34 crores

Week 2: 2.86 crores

Week 3: 3.02 crores (1 day to go)

Total: 12.23 crores

Sardaar Ji 3 is the #1 Indian film in Pakistan!

It has now surpassed Carry On Jatta 3 to become the highest-grossing Indian film in Pakistan.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films in Pakistan (INR collection):

Sardaar Ji 3: 12.23 crores Carry On Jatta 3: 12.08 crores Sanju: 11.36 crores Sultan: 10.21 crores Jatt And Juliet 3: 9.06 crores Dhoom 3: 7.55 crores PK: 7.10 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 6.94 crores Padmaavat: 6.95 crores Dilwale: 6.87 crores

Diljit Dosanjh starrer will not soon surpass the PKR 50 crore mark in Pakistan and is likely to conclude its lifetime run around 60 crores.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

