Saiyaara has arrived at the cinemas with shining reviews from all across. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are set for a record-breaking debut at the box office. Mohit Suri’s romantic musical drama has clocked the third-highest pre-sales of 2025 in Bollywood. It has left behind biggies like Housefull 5 and Raid 2. Scroll below for the final advance booking update!

Saiyaara Advance Booking for Day 1

YRF’s production has surpassed every possible prediction. Within the final 24 hours, it has witnessed a staggering growth of 263%. As per Sacnilk, Saiyaara has registered advance booking worth 9.40 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1. At the national chains alone, it has sold 1.95 lakh tickets, the second-highest of 2025 since Chhaava (2.25 lakhs).

Overall, Saiyaara has sold 3.80 lakhs tickets from 7,850 shows across the nation. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s film is recording the best trends in Delhi. The other key circuits include Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Rajasthan.

Saiyaara scores the 3rd highest pre-sales of 2025

The romantic musical drama has truly showcased unimaginable growth in advance booking. It has surpassed Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force and Housefull 5 along with Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 to record the 3rd highest pre-sales of 2025 in Bollywood.

It is also to be noted that Saiyaara has stolen the #3 spot from Housefull 5 by a considerable margin. Sky Force (3.82 crores) is now out of the top 5.

Check out the top 5 advance bookings of 2025 in Bollywood:

Chhaava: 13.85 crores Sikandar: 10.09 crores Saiyaara: 9.40 crores Housefull 5: 8.02 crores Raid 2: 6.52 crores

More about Saiyaara

Saiyaara marks the first association between YRF and director Mohit Suri, who’s the man behind masterpieces like Aashiqui 2, Awarapan and Ek Villain.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s debut film is enjoying a lot of buzz over its jukebox. It contains 8 songs composed by Mithoon, Sachet-Parampara, Rishabh Kant, Vishal Mishra, Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, and Arslan Nizami, while the lyrics have been penned by Irshad Kamil, Mithoon, Rishabh Kant, and Raj Shekhar. Arijit Singh, Jubin Nautiyal, Shreya Ghoshal, Shilpa Rao, Vishal Mishra, Sachet-Parampara, Faheem Abdullah, and Hansika Pareek have lent their voice to the soulful creations.

Saiyaara was released in theatres worldwide on July 18, 2025.

