Narendra Modi just took a dig at Rahul Gandhi as he mentioned an Avengers reference in his recent talk show. Known for his satirical comments, the prime minister of India has always been vocal as he takes banter with his opponents. While many already make memes about Rahul, it is not the first time Narendra Modi has commented on such an issue.

What really caught everyone’s attention was that he mentioned Marvel’s group of superheroes, The Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, The Avengers. However, as the host talked about the allegations by RaGa, his reply received thunderous applause.

During an appearance on Rajat Sharma’s Aap Ki Adalat, Narendra Modi confidently answered all the allegations put on by the opposition parties. “In dino, Maine suna hai koi Avengers film chal rahi hai. Aur Kahte hai bhin bhin ke graho ke log usme shamil hote hai. To ho sakta hai jo Avengers film ke script writers hote hai. Usne jab duniya ke brahmand ke sabhi log ke size kya hai to shayad unhone script ke lie likha hoga aakda. Wo shayad inki toli me aa gaya hoga”.

Take A Look:

Rahul Gandhi alleged Narendra Modi for taking farmers’ land in Gujarat and selling it to the corporates. RaGa mentioned an astonishing amount of 45,000 crores and claimed Modi gave it to one corporate. Later in the conversation, the prime minister clapped back at the ‘Guru’ of his party as he gave back in style.

Recently, even John Cena shared a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he visited the White House. He showed his love for India as he posted a photo of Modi seemingly doing his famous move ‘You Can’t See Me’ in the photo Modi is accompanied by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden as they were snapped at the White House. The visit saw a flurry of mega announcements, which also brought a meme fest for the world of the Internet.

