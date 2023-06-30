Ben Affleck and Matt Damon make one of the rarest best-friend duos in the film industry. The two have stuck on each other’s sides for decades now and their bond is an example of sheer love and affection. Well, they once almost turned this affection into a kiss for their movie The Last Duel but fans could not get a glimpse of it. Scroll down to read the scoop.

Damon and Affleck were childhood friends but began their journey in showbiz separately in the 1980s. While they were doing various gigs in the industry, they came together to write and star in the 1997 movie Good Will Hunting. The two even won an Oscar for the movie and their speech at the Academy Awards platform is still counted as one of the most iconic moments of Hollywood.

Coming back to the BFF duo, the two were last seen sharing the screen space in The Last Duel. While they played characters who hated each other, they filmed their first on-screen kiss for the movie. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2021, Ben Affleck revealed that the script of the movie asked them to kiss each other. “In the original actual version of that scene, the way that ceremony actually took place was that you kissed everybody on the mouth. And we had that in the script.”

Damon, revealing his goofy side, intervened to say, “That would’ve been our first on-screen kiss.” However, Affleck further added that his and Matt Damon’s fans would have to wait for a little longer to watch them kiss as their lip-locking moment was removed from the original scene. Instead, the Jason Bourne star kneeled before Affleck twice in the shot. He said, “Ridley (Scott) thought it would be distracting, and his instincts are pretty good.”

For the unversed, The Last Duel also saw Adam Driver as one of the leads along with Free Guy star Jodie Comer. The movie came out in October 2021 and received mixed reviews.

