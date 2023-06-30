Madonna, who was recently rushed to the ICU, has gone through a lot in her life. The Queen of Pop way back in 2015 opened up about how she got r*ped when she came to New York to make it big at the age of 19. The crooner, in an interview, revealed she felt humiliated and hence did not report it at the time. Scroll down to know what the singer said.

Madonna has been in the news recently for getting hospitalized and incubated. The relatives of the singer claimed they were prepared for the worst since the singer had not been living a healthy life. Latest reports suggest that the singer is back home but has been vomiting uncontrollably.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Circling back to the dark phase of Madonna, according to Marie Claire, recalled the horrific incident while appearing on the talk show with Howard Stern. “I was in shock, I didn’t know a soul. I was saying, ‘Hi’ to people on the street like a dork,” explained Madonna when she moved to New York. The singer also revealed how her apartment used to always get burglarized.

Talking about her getting r*ped, the singer added, “I was going to a dance class and the door was locked and I needed money for the payphone. [This guy] gave it to me, he was a very friendly guy. I trusted everybody.” Madonna revealed that the guy asked her to make the call from his home instead adding “I was r*ped.”

When asked if she reported the crime at the time, the Material Girl hitmaker denied and said, “You’ve already been violated. It’s just not worth it. It’s too much humiliation.”

Madonna had mentioned about getting r*ped in 2013 but she did not elaborate at the time. She earlier revealed that she was r*ped on the roof of a building. “I was dragged up to with a knife in my back,” said the Grammy-winning crooner.

In the same interview, the singer spoke about moving to New York. “The tall buildings and the massive scale of New York took my breath away. The sizzling-hot sidewalks and the noise of the traffic and the electricity of the people rushing by me on the streets was a shock to my neurotransmitters. I felt like I had plugged into another universe.”

She added, “I felt like a warrior plunging my way through the crowds to survive. Blood pumping through my veins, I was poised for survival. I felt alive. But I was also scared shitless and freaked out by the smell of piss and vomit everywhere, especially in the entryway of my third-floor walk-up.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Squid Game 2: ‘Player 456’ Lee Jung-Jae Demands $1 Million Per Episode? Netizens Calculate “Season 1 Earned $900 Million For 9 Episodes, He’s Just Asking 1% Of It”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News