Margot Robbie is currently neck-deep busy promoting her upcoming film Barbie along with her co-star Ryan Gosling. Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has got the pop culture world talking, while Margot’s fashion affair for her everyday press con looks got the fashion world whispering about it. And well, we cannot deny that the diva has made us believe in the real Barbie world once again.

Margot was living a pink life as she could be seen wearing different pink-shaded outfits whenever she stepped outside to promote her film. However, her recent look broke her Barbiecore mode, and we cannot stop admiring her beauty. Wanna check it out? Keep scrolling below.

Margot Robbie took a break from her Barbiecore pink fashion affair, and for her recent interview session, Robbie opted for a bright yellow tweed co-ord set from the luxury fashion brand Chanel. She can be seen wearing a buttoned-down crop top with full sleeves along with a mini bodycon skirt. The diva paired her look with a fuzzy white mini bag and complemented the look with white toe-peeking heels.

Check out the pictures here shared by one of Margot’s fan pages on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Margot Robbie (@margotrobbieess)

For the makeup, Margot Robbie kept it classy and subtle with a full coverage foundation, lots of blushes, defined brows, soft pink eyeshadow with mascara-laden lashes, kohl-rimmed eyes and pinkish red glossy lips. Her stylist Andrew Mukamal kept it blow-dried and side-parted to give a teen look to her whole fit. She completed the look with black sunnies. However, did her look ring a bell in your mind?

Well, we think Margot’s recent look was Princess Diana-inspired. We had seen Princess Diana wearing Chanel’s co-ord sets with utmost grace, and we could not stop comparing these two divas. We have found a similar look curated for Princess Diana as well, where she could be seen wearing a pastel blue knitted suit and paired it with a bodycon midi skirt and a hat.

Here are the pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑃𝑟𝑖𝑛𝑐𝑒𝑠𝑠 𝑜𝑓 𝑊𝑎𝑙𝑒𝑠 (@diana__spencer)

Can you see the resemblance between Princess Diana and Margot Robbie? Let us know your thoughts about Margot’s recent look.

