Kendall Jenner had a blast at Paris Fashion Week with BFF Gigi Hadid, and her evening outfit for the dinner was pretty, to say the least, and complimented the slender model in every respect. If you guys are looking for inspiration to nail that perfect evening wear, then it’s time for you to take notes from this media personality. Stick to the end of the article as we decode her look.

At the age of 27 years old, she has achieved a lot; besides being a supermodel, she is also the owner of the alcohol brand 818 Tequila and is also rumoured to be in a relationship with the Puerto Rican rapper/singer Bad Bunny. Kendall is also known for her fondness towards horses, and a few days ago, a trailer from her ongoing show The Kardashians revealed that one of her horses is pregnant that went viral as many speculated she was expecting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The pictures of Kendall Jenner in a yellow-coloured shimmery mid-length gown from Bottega Veneta, have been going viral on Twitter along with short video clips. The model often goes br*less embracing herself, and here too, it was not an exception as she opted to ditch her bra under this sequined dress as well. The gorgeous backless gown showcased Jenner’s flawless back as she kept the rest of her look pretty simple.

The halter neck gown clung on to every curve of her body and flaunted her well-toned abs through it, and as per a report by Mirror, the dress cost a whopping $6700. For accessories, she kept it very minimal, just a pair of small earrings and a same-coloured shoulder bag as she paired the refreshing dress with a pair of white heels.

For makeup, Kendall Jenner opted for sheer dewy makeup with creamy blush and n*de lips and kept her hair long straight hair open parted in the middle. The look is simple yet a head-turner, and the MVP of the look is her sequined dress which is a great pic for the evening it will also make it stand out as occasionally yellow is considered a day colour. This, on the other hand, is refreshing, so if you are planning to get out of the regular black, red or any of those monotonous colours for your next evening outing, then go for something like this.

Kendall Jenner‘s evening look is very chic and refreshing, and the most important thing is that it looks so effortless. Here are the pictures and video of her in the dress shared on Twitter by thesoftestaura here,

kendall jenner wearing bottega veneta pic.twitter.com/Z3aimCxare — ❦ (@thesoftestaura) June 27, 2023

kendall jenner wearing bottega veneta pic.twitter.com/lOPtdY1mpl — ❦ (@thesoftestaura) June 26, 2023

Bookmark these looks for when you want to stand out at that party, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

And for more fashion updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Kiara Advani Dons A See-Through Crochet Dress Flaunting Her Perfectly Sculpted Cleav*ge In A 2.6 Lakh Worth Dress & ‘Haan Kasam Se, Baaki Sab First Class Hai’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News