Women are often told how to behave like a ‘lady’ in society. From the way we sit to the way we laugh, everything we do is under the radar. But thankfully, the world is changing and women are not only challenging the norms but also breaking the glass ceiling in every possible way. Talking about such trailblazers, we have to mention Margot Robbie. The actress, from getting vocal about things she believes in to smashing stereotypes, does it all.

She once posed for a photo shoot where she clapped back at all those people who tried teaching women how to sit. To know how, scroll on as we decode her look.

A Reddit page shared an old picture of Margot Robbie from her Wonderland Magazine shoot in 2017. Margot Robbie wore a half-and-half satin and fur dress that looked like a nightgown at the top and party wear at the bottom. The upper half was styled as a pleated satin top in a champagne hue with black lace work all over its hem. The adjustable straps in black gave it quite a basic look and had tiny lacy hearts detailing on the n*pple area.

The lower half of her dress had a fur skirt with a white base with different vibrant colours splashed all over it. The highlight of Margot Robbie’s shot was her bold and daring posture. She sat with legs spread wide and her lilac boxer p*nty on display. She wore a slip-on with grey straps and high heels on her feet and flaunted her pretty, pretty red toes.

Take A Look:

Her short blonde bob hair that touched her shoulders looked cute on her and so did her dewy makeup look. She wore soft nude eyes and peachy glossy lips. The Barbie actress looked right into the camera with a sly, seductive gaze and looked absolutely stunning.

Well, whoever said that ‘ladies’ should sit with their knees closed, should definitely check out Margot Robbie’s picture that states ‘ladies sit as they wanna sit’ loud and clear.

For more such fashion updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

