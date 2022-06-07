In his own words, Johnny Depp truly “got his life back.” It had been 6 years that he was living under the baggage of being termed an abuser. It was the latest $50 million defamation suit in Fairfax County Court in Virginia that brought him victory and seems like it tasted really good! The big win truly called for celebrations and the actor ended up splurging Rs 48 lakhs on the same. Scroll below for exciting details.

As most know, over the past month, Johnny and Amber were embroiled in a legal battle. The Pirates Of The Caribbean star was suing his ex-wife over an op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post. She termed herself as a public figure who’s been a victim of domestic violence. Furthermore, she herself confessed that she wrote the piece for Depp during the latest trial.

As per a report by the DailyMail, Johnny Depp celebrated his win against Amber Heard at an Indian restaurant. The eatery place is called Varanasi and it is located in Birmingham, England. The actor was accompanied by his close friend Jeff Beck, along with whom he performed on his tour. There were also around 20 other people at the celebrations!

The news was confirmed by Mohammed Hussain, operations director of Varanasi to the development in a statement that began, “We had a call out of the blue on Sunday afternoon saying that Johnny Depp wanted to come to eat with a group of people. [He] spent a lot of time speaking with the staff, our friends and family and was happy to pose for pictures with them. You would never have thought that he was such a big star. He had a lot of time for us all.”

The official revealed that the order included some scrumptious dishes including chicken tikka, paneer tikka masala and tandoori kind prawns. The authentic Indian cuisine was complemented with rose champagne and other cocktails.

All in all, it is reported that Johnny Depp ended up splurging whopping Rs 48 Lakhs ($62,000) at the party. That’s so huge sum, isn’t it?

Clearly, Johnny Depp enjoys living like a king.

