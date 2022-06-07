Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s legal drama is under the limelight once again. Just recently, everyone saw one of the most high-profile celebrity cases, that of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The internet was filled with memes, news, opinions, and whatnot. The verdict was out just a week ago, and JD had won the case.

However, that doesn’t mean it ended as Amber made an appeal. Several other celebrities in the past have gone through a bad breakup which has led things to get legal. This includes Brad and Angelina, who were once the IT couple of Hollywood. Their divorce was shocking news for everyone.

Now, it is said that Brad Pitt has accused Angelina Jolie of attempting to “inflict harm” on him. In court papers obtained by HollywoodLife, the Ocean’s Eleven actor has allegedly said that Jolie has damaged the reputation of his wine business by secretly selling her stake in his French vineyard to “a Russian oligarch” with “poisonous intentions.”

It also stated that the intentions behind this allegedly included a plan to completely take over the multi-million dollar Chateau Miraval winery. For the unversed, when Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie divorced, everything was split into halves, including the custody over their kids, the winery, other businesses, and estates.

Post their public breakup, it was said that the Maleficent actress sold half of the successful business to a Russian business owner. However, Pitt allegedly never agreed to sell their respective shares without the consent of each other. “Jolie pursued and then consummated the purported sale in secret, purposely keeping Pitt in the dark, and knowingly violating Pitt’s contractual rights,” the papers read.

It seems like their legal drama won’t be ending anytime soon. Previously, news broke out regarding Angelina Jolie reportedly suing the FBI to find out why its agents declined to charge Brad Pitt over a private jet altercation he had with her eldest son Maddox.

