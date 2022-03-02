Did you know that Brad Pitt was once struck by a man in his face at the premiere of his now ex-wife Angelina Jolie’s film Maleficent? Pitt is one of the most acclaimed actors in the Hollywood industry and has acted in at least over a hundred movies in his long, successful career.

Advertisement

Recently, it was reported that Pitt’s production company, Plan B has boarded Beetlejuice 2, which will be the sequel to Tim Burton’s classic 1988 movie. It is said to be in the early development stage with no script yet. No more details regarding the movie have been provided yet.

Advertisement

While talking about Brad Pitt, back in 2014, it was reported by BBC that the actor, who was attending Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent premiere in Los Angeles, was punched by a reporter named Vitalii Sediuk. It was being said that the reporter was famous for pulling pranks on the red carpet. Before attacking Pitt, the man had allegedly dived under the skirt of Ugly Betty actress America Ferrera at the Cannes Film Festival.

The report stated that the man jumped over a barrier, first hugging and then hitting Brad Pitt. The reporter was then wrestled to the floor by the actor’s bodyguards before being handcuffed and led off by police. Though the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor was left unharmed, the man was arrested on suspicion of battery.

“This was an unfortunate and inappropriate incident that is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department,” a spokesperson said according to the report. The man was held in custody with a bail of $20,000.

It has been years since then, and a lot has changed. For starters, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have split up, leading to a lengthy legal battle over the custody of their children, estates, and other things. Stick to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: The Batman: Colin Farrell Calls Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight ‘Terrifying’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube