Looks like Andrew Garfield won’t slip into the ‘Spiderman’ costume again in the near future as the actor has denied he will star in a ‘Spiderman’ film anytime soon.

Andrew Garfield told Variety, “No plans, that’s the truth. Everyone’s gonna call me a liar for the rest of my life. I’m the boy who cried wolf.” Filmmaker Lin-Manuel Miranda, who has worked with Andrew in ‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’, recalled Garfield crying wolf when Miranda asked him on set in 2020 whether he was going to play Peter Parker.

“To his credit, he never said it to me. He always denied it, but I was there the day it leaked. He was on my set in November when it leaked that he was in talks and I quietly went up to him and said, ‘Bro, are you in the new ‘Spider-Man?” and he went, ‘Shut up, shut up.'”, Miranda told Variety.

Lin-Manuel Miranda added, “It was the worst acting I’d ever seen him do. And I went, ‘He’s gotta practice that, that denial,’ and he got very good at it, but I was there when he first workshopped it. The euphemism became, ‘I’m seeing a friend in Atlanta, and I was

like, ‘Say hi to your friend in Atlanta for me.’ His friend is two other Spidermen.”

After enjoying an extended theatrical run, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ will make its digital debut on March 22 and on 4K UHD and Blu-ray on April 12.

To mark the occasion, Sony Pictures shared a picture of Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield recreating the iconic Spider-Man pointing meme, reports ‘Variety’.

The film, which is now available for pre-order on digital, 4K UHD and Blu-ray, has minted $772 million and counting at the U.S. box-office since its opening in theaters on December 17.

As per ‘Variety’, the gross collections are beyond James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ as the third highest-grossing domestic (USA) release in history. The top two spots are grabbed by ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’. With global box office gross at $1.8 billion, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home‘ has become the highest-grossing Sony release in history.

