BTS is in the news every other day for the smallest movements they make on social media. The boys have lately been posting a lot of pictures from their studio, convincing the fans that some project is underway. According to a recent report, the group’s maknae, Jeon Jungkook, has gotten rid of his famous eyebrow piercing, and looks like ARMYs are not taking it too well.

For the unversed, the Bangtan Boys were previously in the news when they went on a break during the Christmas holidays. Their managing company Big Hit recently announced that the band will be performing live in Seoul in April this year after a successful gig in November-December 2021. They are expected to drop a new album in the next few months and there have also been several speculations about a world tour coming up.

In a recent Instagram story, the youngest member of BTS, Jungkook was seen traveling in a vehicle while recording himself with some music playing in the background. Even though the lighting was dim, ARMYs noticed that he was not wearing his eyebrow piercing which has, more or less, become a part of his identity. He got the piercing just a few months back, just before the promotions of Butter kicked off.

Some of the fans were of the stance that Jungkook probably kept it away for a while but the majority was convinced that the singer has gotten rid of it forever. A part of the fandom was also utterly devastated since they really liked the eyebrow stud on him. They were seen using dramatic memes and GIFs to express themselves, subtly asking JK to bring back his old look.

jungkook took off his eyebrow piercing i don’t know how to feel about life anymore — lau⁷ (@jvnggkuk) February 26, 2022

So jungkook was trying us to show he took out his eye brow piercing how can I continue my life now — Shru⁷ (@bangtinyboyys) February 26, 2022

WAIT WHAAAT ?? JUNGKOOK REMOVED HIS EYEBROWS PIERCING ??? 😲😲 pic.twitter.com/aAFu25m4jK — BTS L¡ve Stream!n L¡nks (@BTSLiveStreamin) February 26, 2022

jungkook's eyebrow piercing… i need it back for my sanity… pic.twitter.com/PGLpLQ52wN — ari⁷ (@mygustlab) February 27, 2022

Oh! Did Jungkook removed his eyebrow piercing?? Earlier in the story we can see his lip ring on this side of his face but no eyebrow piercing ☹️#BTSJUNGKOOK #jungkookpiercing #jungkook pic.twitter.com/HUxtuvPzPx — C. 🙋🏻‍♀️ (@corail_haggis) February 26, 2022

Jungkook was also in the news previously when his collaboration, Stay Alive, with BTS co-member SUGA, hit the market. The song is a part of the webtoon 7FATES: CHACKO and it has already been taking the internet by storm.

