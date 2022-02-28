Fossil, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and DC, is excited to announce The Batman™️ x Fossil capsule collection, including collectible watches, jewelry and leather goods.

The collaboration features limited-edition designs inspired by Batman’s signature Batsuit and the enigmatic Super-Villain, The Riddler™️. Cue the suspenseful music — this limited-edition collection arrives on February 28 in advance of the film’s release on March 4 in North America, and internationally beginning March 2, 2022.

“We are thrilled to be launching a capsule collection celebrating Batman, one of the most iconic Super Heroes of all time. Designed by collectors, for collectors, The Batman x Fossil assortment features utility-focused pieces inspired by the imagery from the new movie, The Batman,” says Melissa Lowenkron, SVP General Manager Fossil Brand.

Inspired by the unmistakable look of Batman, plus the matte black designs of his Batsuit and armor, The Batman™️ Watch features a stainless steel, black ion-plated 42mm case, glowing green lume on all hour markers, striking red accents and automatic movement with date. Each of three easily interchangeable black straps is equipped with materials that mimic Batman’s tech and The Batcycle™️: Kevlar®, ballistic nylon and molded silicone. The timepiece also comes with a utility-focused display base that includes a drawer to store extra straps, marked by an official Batman chest plate design on its base. The Batman Watch, with additional straps and display base, is available for INR 22,995.

Every Super Hero needs a Super-Villain, and this one’s as mysterious as they come. In creating The Riddler™️ Watch, we were inspired by the enigmatic villain’s splashing noxious green graffiti, represented on the Minimalist’s stainless steel, black ion-plated 44mm case. The unique timepiece features a checker-patterned leather strap on one side, along with The Riddler’s trademark question mark spinning atop the 6-hour subeye. Made in a limited run of only 1595 pieces, The Riddler Watch is available for INR 11,995.

Launching alongside the watches is a collection of The Batman x Fossil jewelry pieces, each leading a double life with a secret superpower. The Batman Dog Tag Necklace, an ion-plated, matte black stainless steel necklace featuring the Bat emblem, has a secret identity: it can open bottles with a simple flick of the wrist. The Lava Beads Slider Bracelet, made with stainless steel, black IP and lava beads, also acts as a conduit for essential oils. Meanwhile, the matte black stainless steel Wax Seal Ring creates a one-of-a-kind Bat emblem wax seal when used with the included wax stick. Each of The Batman x Fossil jewelry pieces are available in a limited number of 1000 pieces, retailing for INR 4,295 (necklace), INR 5795 (bracelet) and INR 3,495 (ring).

Inspired by the unmistakable silhouette of the Batsuit in the new film, The Batman Backpack is bold and functional. Designed for utility, the bag features rich black leather, four exterior pockets, molle panels on the straps and speed clip details for ultimate security and functionality. Its design is marked by a silicone-injected Bat emblem and flashes of red detail. Launching alongside the bag are collectible leather accessories, crafted in the spirit of Batman’s signature suit and armor with black leather and flashes of red tacking detail. The Batman Waistpack features four exterior pockets, molle detail and the ability to switch identities and become a slingback. The Zipper Card Case houses three card slots including a slide pocket for your ID, a secure, zippered compartment and a silicone-injected Bat emblem, while the 2-In-1 Bifold Wallet features a removable card case from the front pocket and silicone-injected Bat emblem. An additional standalone Card Case launches with six card slots, a removable money clip and an inlaid metal Bat emblem. The leathers collection is available for INR 28,495 (backpack), INR 13,495 (waistpack) INR 3,595 (zipper card case), INR 4,595(bifold wallet) and INR 3,595 (card case).

Visit Fossil.in follow @Fossil.in to be the first to shop The Batman x Fossil collection beginning February 28 and stay up to date on current and future launches.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents a 6th & Idaho/Dylan Clark Productions Production, a Matt Reeves Film, “The Batman.” The film is set to open in theaters in North America March 4, 2022 and internationally beginning 2 March 2022; it will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

