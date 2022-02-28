You should be some top-level stubborn or too far away from the mainstream if the Cillian Murphy’s Tommy Shelby craze hasn’t touched you yet. The world is right now hooked to the sixth season of Peaky Blinders which was one of the most awaited shows across the globe. The season as expected has opened to some great reviews and the world is waiting for that one wrap-up movie that Steven Knight has been vouching on. What if Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland joins it?

Well, well, well, we subtly gave you a big shocker, didn’t we? Before you get super hyped, yes the mainstream has the buzz that Tom has been offered a very pivotal part in Peaky Blinders the final film. There is no confirmation but the buzz is very strong. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

Tom Holland, with the release of his third standalone Spider-Man: No Way Home has enlisted himself in the topmost actors in Hollywood. While he has been making headlines for people wanting him to do Euphoria, the speculations in We Got This Covered say that he might join Peaky Blinders the film.

If you are unaware, Steven Knight who is now garnering praises for The Peaky Blinders Season 6 has recently revealed that he is dropping his 7-season plan and will now turn the conclusion into a movie. The wrap-up film will give closure to Tommy Shelby and everything around him. Turns out that the creator now wants Tom Holland to star in it.

Meanwhile, The Peaky Blinders has so far roped in many famous faces from Hollywood. The period gangster drama by now features Tom Hardy, Sam Neill, Anya Taylor-Joy, Adrien Brody alongside Cillian Murphy, and all have been hailed for the performances on the show.

