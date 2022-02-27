Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are in the news once more owing to their legal proceedings. After the Pirates of the Caribbean actor lost the libel case, Heard’s upcoming film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom became a target for supporters of Depp, with fans petitioning Warner Bros. to drop the actress from the Jason Momoa co-starrer. Now we have come across some interesting documents on social media.

Over the last couple of days, bits and pieces of supposedly leaked court documents have surfaced on Twitter. If these documents are genuine, then it seems like Heard may have tried to stop any mention of Aquaman 2 from taking place in the ongoing legal proceedings. Read on.

As per movieweb and new documents shared on Twitter, seems like actress Amber Heard is trying her best to prevent her upcoming DC movie, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom from being mentioned at all in court when she and Johnny Depp meet during the forthcoming trial. The document shared reads, “However, Ms. Heard’s proposed stipulation included conditions that were entirely unacceptable to Mr. Depp, including an agreement that neither party could even mention Aquaman 2 at trial…” the sentence continues before being blurred.

Look, Amber Heard doesn't want anyone to mention #AquamanAndTheLostKingdom during the trial! So, behave and never tag the movie when talking about this case, ok? don't you mix the movie with the trial pic.twitter.com/H18dlKJi8c — Princess Consuela Bananahammock (@PrinConsuella_) February 24, 2022

While talking about Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom may not seem like an important point, for Johnny Depp to be able to talk about Amber Heard’s role could provide him evidence that delays to the production of the Aquaman sequel were down to the allegations of abuse that he claimed against Heard and not the “creative issues” that Warner Bros. stated. As other documents seem to suggest, Depp very much wants to talk about Heard’s role in the superhero sequel, given the position he found himself in on the Fantastic Beasts sequel.

Update: Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard (CA)

WB has threatened to say "bad things" about Depp & Heard to avoid subpoena.

WB has agreed to (See below)-major delay in casting AH "due to creative issues in casting Ms. Heard":

Amber has demanded to stipulate: No mention of AQ2 at trial: https://t.co/hreRxUlrnH pic.twitter.com/KrHQaQFigP — TheRealLauraB🌊⚔️ (@LauraBockov) February 23, 2022

While in the long run, the legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard may not have a lasting impact on the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Warner Bros. has found itself caught in the middle, a situation they would have preferred to stay out of. Unless Heard’s new request is upheld, it doesn’t seem like they can avoid being dragged further into the case.

