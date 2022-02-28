Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in December last year and the response to the same was surreal. From critics reviews to star ratings, Tom Holland starrer is one of the best-rated Marvel movies of all time. What came as a surprise to the fans was old Spidey’s Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield making a cameo in Tom’s film along with Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange. Today, we have brought you a BTS video of the film that will make you watch the film yet again.

Directed by Jon Watts the film starred Zendaya and Jacob Batalon in pivotal roles besides Tom. The film has surpassed a lot of lifetime businesses of Hollywood films and has rewritten history in this global pandemic. For the MCU fans, all three Spidey’s coming in one film was like a dream come true.

Today, we have brought you a BTS video of Spider-Man: No Way Home that features Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, Zendaya along with the villains in the film i.e. Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx.

An Instagram page named ‘agirlsaid’ shared the video of all three Spidey’s with a caption that read, “i love this cast so much.” take a look at the video below:

We want to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home now. This video has left us all emotional now!

Reacting to the video, a user commented, “THIS trio should go down in history.” Another user commented, “RELEASE THE BEHIND THE SCENES AND BLOOPER REEL” A third user commented, “I love how they’re not hiding the 3 spideys anymore.” A fourth user commented, “The Andrew and Tom prom photo pls 😭😭❤️”

Who’s your favourite Spider-Man – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield or Tobey Maguire? Tell us in the space below.

