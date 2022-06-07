Robert Downey Jr goes blue, and we love it. The Iron Man actor is one of the most notable Hollywood stars whose fame is unparalleled. He has been the face of one of the biggest film franchises in the west, MCU. Even though he doesn’t play the superhero anymore, his legacy as Tony Stark lives on.

Advertisement

Robert gained huge popularity, which has doubled after Marvel. Anything that he does or says is seen by millions of his fans. Now, the Avengers: Endgame actor has followed the trend of dyeing one’s hair, and the new look is suiting the uber cool RDJ.

Taking to his Twitter, Robert Downey Jr posted a video and a sweet snap with his wife Susan Downey as they cheer on their son’s little league baseball team. “Congrats are in order for the Malibu Little League 2022 AAA champs! Big thanks to Coach Alfano, Coach Sullivan, and Coach Mark. Dodgers brought the heat!!!” he captioned it.

Congrats are in order for the Malibu Little League 2022 AAA champs!

Big thanks to Coach Alfano, Coach Sullivan and Coach Mark.

Dodgers brought the heat!!! pic.twitter.com/Fqo6IkeXHQ — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) June 5, 2022

Advertisement

The fresh look features a buzz cut with electric blue dye. Robert Downye Jr wore a white t-shirt, blue framed glasses, and a pendant that goes well along with the new hair. While his wife, Susan, was in a blue shirt and a cap that matches her husband’s hair colour. RDJ and Susan share two kids, Exton and Avri.

The actor also has a third child, Indio, from his first marriage with Deborah Falconer. Many fans reacted to the radical change brought about by RDJ, and almost everyone loved it. While some are curious if it’s for a new movie.

This is for a movie role right? Surely he's not that old now pic.twitter.com/b9uSsCi0Zz — DIO (@Odi_JNR) June 5, 2022

Meanwhile, when it comes to his career, Robert has been working on several projects post his time in Marvel. He is set to appear in the star-studded Christopher Nolan film Oppenheimer. There are also talks about Sherlock Holmes 3 in the air. Rumours were afloat that Robert Downey Jr tried getting Johnny Depp in the movie once the trial with Amber Heard was over.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Production House Disney Faces Heat For Ruining Couple’s Marriage Proposal Moment – Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram