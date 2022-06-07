Weekly Horoscope From June 6 To June 12, 2022: Here comes another exciting week and we’re as much curious as you to know what we can look forward to. This week is a lot about focussing on business and work front.

From Libra to Capricorn, scroll below for the Weekly Horoscope predictions:

Aries – This week you will make an important investment in your family business. Students preparing for competitive exams are advised to take some short break and take care of their health.

Taurus – You can expect a promotion at work in the last two days of the week. Don’t let this achievement turn into overconfidence. You should continue to do the do work at work for better future.

Gemini – This week is ideal for you to invest time and money in some community services. Keep a check on your temperament to avoid fights at home. You should avoid travelling this week.

Cancer – During the first three days of the week, you will be busy at work. Be well prepared for a busy schedule in your office. You are advice to keep a check on your health and go for routine checkup to your doctor.

Leo – With the help of your friends, you will plan a short trip with your family to rebuild a strong bond of love with them. Students are advised to keep focused on their goals.

Virgo – This week you should take some rest and read a good book as you have had a hectic week before. Try to spend some time with yourself in silence.

Libra – It is a week full of challenges for you. Face them with confidence and you will tackle all the situations as you have desired.

Scorpio – You will resolve all the disputes with your siblings. Be prepared for a business travel to build up your social network that will give you fruitful results in the future.

Sagittarius- Value the important people in your life who are with you through your thick and thin. Avoid any kind of arguments with your parents for your mental wellbeing.

Capricorn – You might get backstabbed by someone special in your life. Try to handle the situation calmly. Involve your parents for better advice on handling this situation.

Aquarius – You might be negative towards the end of the week. Try to control this situation with regular meditation. Try looking at the positive side of the situations.

Pisces – Finally, this week will bring some good news to the hardworking students. Enjoy your victory to the fullest and be prepared for a bright future.

Predictions By: Pandit Jagannath Guruji

