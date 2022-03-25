Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s kids had an unexpected reaction to their 2005’s steamy drama Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Fans must remember the Doug Liman directorial as it was on the sets of the movie where the two met and fell in love. Though now the two are split and are in a long legal drama over the custody of their kids, estates and other things.

But there was a time when the two hit the headlines over their relationship, which lasted for around fifteen years, including five years of marriage, from 2014 to 2019. However, Jolie had filed for divorce in 2016, just two years after tying the knot, citing irreconcilable differences.

Back in 2014, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt made the news after the Eternals actress revealed some of her children found her and Pitt’s film Mr. and Mrs. Smith as the “funnest thing ever”. The ex-couple shares six children, which include Shiloh, Vivienne, Maddox, Knox, Zahara, and Pax.

According to Contactmusic, Angelina Jolie said, “The older ones recently saw ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ and I think they thought that was the funnest thing they had ever seen.” Angelina added, “Watching your parents battle it out as spies is one strange child fantasy.” The movie saw Jolie and Brad Pitt turn up the heat with their saucy chemistry while turning into assassins who are after each other’s lives.

Other than this movie, the two have also starred in 2015’s romantic drama ‘By The Sea.’ It was directed by Jolie herself. After the two split, several more details regarding the reason came out. It was reported that Pitt has been accused of child abuse and domestic abuse.

Moreover, as per another report, Angelina Jolie allegedly found photos of Brad Pitt with Selena Gomez and other women in the Fight Club actor’s phone, which lead to a ‘blowout fight.’ Read more about that on Koimoi!

