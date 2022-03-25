Kylie Jenner is perhaps one of the most influential celebrities belonging to one of the most famous families of the Kardashian and Jenners. In 2019, it was reported that the KUWTK star is the highest-paid Instagram influencer, making a whopping $1.2 million from each post. Other than promoting various brands, including hers, she also gives glimpses of her luxurious life.

Advertisement

Time and again, Kylie has made her fans jealous of her massive mansion in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles. Her new home is reportedly worth $36 million, which boasts 7 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, and a huge parking space for her expensive cars.

Advertisement

It is obvious that everything she owns is as stylish and chic as her, including her $1 million worth of shoe closet. Kylie Jenner recently gave a tour of her shoe collection to her 321 million Instagram followers. It was filled with expensive, designer shoes that some can only dream of owning. The video saw rows and rows of stilettos, boots, and wedges from luxurious brands like Valentino, Dolce & Gabbana, Christian Louboutin, and Jacquemus.

Bottega Veneta’s ostrich feather shoes could also be spotted. Each pair is reportedly around $1000 and given the numerous pumps and boots, the total cost of her collection is estimated to be around a million dollars. The wardrobe was filled with pink colour, which appears to be her favourite one.

While talking about the Kylie Cosmetics founder, Jenner recently gave birth to her second child with Travis Scott. Though they first named him, ‘Wolf,’ she recently took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that the couple has decided to change the name.

Jenner stated that she didn’t ‘feel’ like it was him as the reason behind the name change. However, neither Kylie Jenner nor Travis Scott revealed the new name. The duo also shares their first child, Stormi.

Must Read: When Priyanka Chopra’s Hubby Nick Jonas Opened Up About Losing His Virginity & One Thing He Would Change About It

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube