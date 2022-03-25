It seems like Pete Davidson’s mom is on board with his son’s new relationship with Kim Kardashian as she gives an enthusiastic reaction to the thought of the couple having a baby together. For the unversed, after getting a divorce from Kanye West, Kim sparked dating rumours with the SNL star after her gig.

It was a shocking piece of news for everyone, but what followed after that caught more attention than their romance. While Ye made headlines for dating other women, he didn’t like Kim’s new beau Pete. He made sure that the world knew that through his social media outbursts, the inclusion of the comedian in his song ‘Eazy’, and more.

After a series of social media posts of leaked chats and rants, which some labelled as ‘harassment,’ Kanye West’s Instagram was taken down after directing racial slurs towards Trevor Noah, who supported Kim Kardashian. Amidst all of this, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are making the fullest of their relationship. From dinner dates to going official on IG, they are doing it all.

Now, Pete Davidson’s mother, Amy Waters Davidson, is hitting the headlines over her joyful reaction to the thought of his son having a baby with Kim Kardashian. According to Page Six, a fan commented under a photo of Kim and Pete sharing a k*ss in a car. “She will be pregnant with his child by the end of the year,” they wrote. The fan also tagged Pete’s mother, who replied to the comment with an enthusiastic “yayyyy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian Pete Davidson (@kimandpeteupdates)

Amy Waters Davidson is a proud mama when it comes to her son, and through this reply, one can only assume that she wouldn’t be a grandmother to the comedian’s child with the KUWTK star if that ever happens.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian is all set to appear in her new Hulu series, The Kardashians. After their first reality show ended, the KarJenner clans decided to start a new one with the streaming service. The show will also highlight Kim and Kanye West’s divorce and her relationship with Pete Davidson.

