BTS’ popularity has skyrocketed in the last few years and it has a lot to do with the incredible stage performances they put forth. Since the last few months, it has become a trend on social media for Indian ARMYs to make Bollywood mashups with the boys and some of these clips go viral within minutes. In a recent fan edit, the septet can be seen dancing to the power-packed song Zingaat from the movie Dhadak which marked the debut of Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor in the film industry.

For the unversed, the Bangtan Boys are all set to perform at the Grammys this year but looks like they have a new obstacle to face as member J-Hope tested positive for COVID 19 today. BigHit made it clear in their statement that they plan to put their work schedule back in place by next month which will also include the three-day concert which has been scheduled in Las Vegas. ARMYs across the globe are flooding social media platforms with best wishes for the rapper, praying for a bang on comeback from the band.

In a recent video edit which is now going viral across social media platforms, a fan has edited a part of BTS’ Soeul concert by adding the song Zingaat in the background. In the clip, V and RM can be seen swaying their hips lazily to the beginning beats followed by a pumped-up jumping session by all seven boys.

In a segment, J-Hope can be seen sitting on the floor and hopping with the music while the rest of the members surround him and match his pace with their feet stomps. Another part also shows Hobi doing a subtle step that looks a lot like the Naagin dance, a popular form of dance celebration in India. In the original video, BTS was trying to get the South Korean ARMY to clap with the movements of their feet since cheering was not allowed at the concert.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by In ❤with BTS💜 (@taehyung_lovfrm_india)

The comments section of this clip was also filled with compliments a fan said, “I think they saw Marathi version of zingat before concert 😂😂😂😂 look at them they gives same vibes😍❤️”

“Mujhe yeh jin jin jin jin kyu sun rha hain 😂😂”, another comment read.

“Stage is literally shaking. Seven normal boys from Korea. 😂😂😂”, a fan further wrote

