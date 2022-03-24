The most discussed character from the Marvel roaster that deserves to come back is Wolverine. In the past few weeks, there have been multiple headlines hitting the mainstream discussing the return. Not just that, the news even brought Daniel Radcliffe to the limelight. Rumours had that the studio is planning to rope him to play the iconic character. But those were just rumours. Talking about Logan fame now is Halo star, Pablo Schreiber.

For the unversed, Hugh Jackman Played Wolverine for over a decade for Sony. The actor parted ways with it in 2017 with the release of Logan. The farewell was difficult for each fan all across the globe. Since then fans have been demanding his comeback. With the merger of Marvel and Sony, the hopes were revived and everyone is hoping that it happens soon.

Now bringing to the list of actors potentially playing Wolverine is Pablo Schreiber, who will be soon seen in Halo. The actor in his latest interview has opened up that he is indeed in talks with Marvel. He calls Wolverine his dream part. Read on to know everything you should and what he has to say.

As per Comicbook, Pablo Schreiber said, “Yeah. You know I’ve seen [fancast] things pop up a lot. I’ve had a bunch of discussions with Marvel at different points in my career,” Schreiber said. “We’ve never been able to find the right thing at the right time, but I’d certainly be open to that. But, yeah, it’s just staying open to the right path and I don’t know exactly what that is, but I’ll know it when I see it.”

Pablo Schreiber then confirmed that they did talk about Wolverine. When asked if the Canadian mutant was discussing he said “we flirted with that one for a while.”

“That’d be fantastic, that would certainly be a dream casting. He’s actually my favourite hero, from a child he was always my favourite comic book,” Pablo Schreiber said. “So I’ve had a long flirtation with that guy, so you know, obviously, that’d be a dream.”

Would you like to see Pablo play Wolverine? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

