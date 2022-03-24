In a shocking turn of events, Miley Cyrus has hit the headlines for a near-fatal accident she met with on a flight. The pop sensation’s private jet was forced to make an emergency landing yesterday after it was struck by lightning. The incident did raise concern for her across the county but the singer announced that she is safe on the Internet. This was during her travel to the Asunciónico music festival.

For the unversed, Miley is all set to take the Asunciónico music festival by storm on the second day. The singer is performing live after a long gap and this was indeed exciting news for her fans from across the globe. What was also more exciting was the fact that this was the first time she was travelling to South America for a tour since her 2011 Gypsy Heart Tour.

But as bad and good luck were at a tug of war, her private jet was struck by lightning and it has to be forced to land to avoid a fatal accident. Miley took to her Instagram and shared a video from the jet and a picture of the lightning struck area. She announced that she is safe. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

The video posted by Miley Cyrus focuses on the widow of the jet. As the lightning struck, everyone on the plane gasps and someone exclaims “Oh my god!”. “To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting,” Cyrus wrote on Instagram. “My crew, band, friends, and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing.”

“We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay,” she added with a broken heart emoji. “I LOVE YOU,” Miley Cyrus concluded. Check the post right below.

