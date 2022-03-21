Miley Cyrus may be known today for her music, fashion and no-filter talks, but there is no denying the fact that she became a world wife name thanks to her part in Disney’s Hannah Montana. Though the show’s last episode aired in January 2011, its characters and their bonds are fresh in our minds. One such bond we loved on the show was that shared between the titular character and her bestie Lily – played by Emily Osment.

In this throwback piece, we take to the time when the show was being filmed and how the reel-life friends were with each other in real life. Read on to know all about it.

As reported by cheatsheet, while ‘Hannah Montana’ Miley Cyrus and ‘Lily’ Emily Osment were ideal besties on the Disney show, the same wasn’t true in real life. But before we dig into the ‘Wrecking Ball’ singer talking about their fallout, here’s a snippet of her talking about the close bond they shared initially.

As per the report, in 2008 while interacting with Seventeen, Miley Cyrus opened up about her friendship with Emily Osment. The Hannah Montana lead actress, while gushing about her then-besties had said, “When we first met, automatically she and I were really, really close. When we’re together we’re never quiet because there’s so much to talk about and there are so many stories. Every day it’s something new for us. When you’re with someone all the time, it’s more than just she and I are friends, we’re sisters now.”

But soon after this relationship turned sour and the reason behind their bond being put to the test as a result of the show’s growth in popularity. Just four years after Hannah Montana premiered on Disney, Miley, in her autobiography Miles To Go, spoke about a time when things were a little rocky between them. Miley Cyrus had written, “Emily and I tried to be friends, we really did, but it always ended in a fight. Our characters got along so well, why couldn’t we act the same in real life?”

So have they patched up in the years gone by? Well, as they grew the differences between them vanished. In 2013, the ex-co-stars took to Twitter and noted that they missed each other and wanted to be part of each other’s lives again. Post that they did keep in contact and mentioned each other in their social media post too. In fact, in March 2020, the actresses reunited Cyrus’ Instagram Live talk show Bright Minded: Live with Miley. There, Miley Cyrus and Emily Osment went down memory lanes and reminisced about their favourite on-set memories together.

