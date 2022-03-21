BTS’ global popularity helped the entire K-pop industry gain recognition not just for their high-quality music but also for their powerful stage performances. The septet has become a global sensation in the last one decade, making them the most popular boy band of the current era. It has become a thing for the Indian ARMYs to make mashups with the boy band and in a recently edited video doing the rounds on social media, the boys can be seen dancing to Rani Mukerji’s Ab Toh Forever, as a part of her 44th birthday celebration.

For the unversed, the Bangtan Boys were previously in the news when six members of the group held a special live session, interacting with their fans. The oldest member Jin was missing from the video interaction due to a recent injury he sustained after returning from the holiday break. The boys have also been posting a lot of pictures from the rehearsal room as they are preparing for the Grammy performance and the subsequent Las Vegas concert.

Bollywood and BTS mashups have lately been taking the internet by storm and looks like Rani Mukerji fans have also hopped on the bandwagon now. On the occasion of her birthday, the resurfaced video shows all seven members dancing to Ab Toh Forever from the movie Ta Ra Rum Pum.

The OG video, which is the official music video of the BTS song DNA has been edited aptly to fit the beats of the Hindi song. In the first frame, Jungkook can be seen taking the lead while others surround him and follow the groovy steps. A segment with Jimin dancing in the centre also stands out effortlessly, almost making it look like he is singing the song.

In another part of the edit, BTS members form a cluster, holding hands, and following a sharp body wave that syncs with the ‘Chika Chika’ beat perfectly with JK staring right at the camera. Here’s a look at the whole clip.

