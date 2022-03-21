Selena Gomez was once helped by her BFF, Vanessa Hudgens, to avoid Justin Bieber at the Met Gala in 2015. Everyone remembers the relationship between Gomez and Bieber. The two pop singers dating rumours began as early as 2010, but it wasn’t confirmed until 2011. After two years of their heavily reported romance, the two called it quits.

Though Bieber revealed he still had feelings for the Wolves singer, they didn’t rekindle. In fact, things just got worse between them, leading to an infamous Instagram war. Amidst that, the two sparked rumours of reunion but all of that was slammed down when Bieber got together with Hailey Bieber.

While a lot was going on in the lives of Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, they still had to attend various shows and events. However, once when the duo attended the Met Gala 2015, Gomez‘s BFF Vanessa Hudgens did what all friends do: helping in avoiding an ex. While appearing on Watch What Happens Live, the High School Musical star revealed how she did that.

Though Vanessa Hudgens was coy about it, this is what she said when responding to if she helped Selena Gomez avoid Justin Bieber at the Met Gala 2015, “I mean, not really… She’s one of my best friends. and you just want to have your girlfriend’s back, so that’s what I did.” She added, “We didn’t, like, try to avoid him or anything. I mean, no one really wants to see your ex-boyfriend.”

The Tick, Tick…Boom! star and the Taki Taki singer have been close friends for years. Other than being experts in their craft, the two have one thing in common, and that is being a part of Disney. Hudgens played the role of Gabriella in the High School Musical franchise, while Selena was in the series Wizards of Waverly Place.

It’s been years since Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber’s relationship ended. Now all of them have followed their own paths. Gomez recently appeared in the series Only Murders in the Building, while Justin is focusing on his music career and wife, Hailey Bieber. As for Vanessa Hudgens, she last appeared alongside Andrew Garfield in Tick, Tick…Boom!

