Marvel Cinematic Universe has given us some blockbuster hits like Avengers, Iron Man, Captain America, Doctor Strange, and many more. But what to date has stayed in our hearts is Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame.

The film was a cinematic masterpiece and still stays in our hearts and minds rent-free. Well, even though the movie was quite serious and emotional, the makers still managed to shove in some laughter pangs for the MCU fans.

Recently a video is doing rounds on the social media platform which shows a behind-the-scenes clip from MCU’s Avengers: Endgame. This said clip is a BTS moment of when Tony Stark aka Iron Man played by Robert Downey Jr. confronts Doctor Stephen Strange played by Benedict Cumberbatch, after the final war between the Avengers and Thanos Army beings. We are sure that the BTS will leave your ROLF.

The said Avengers: Endgame clip starts with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) leaving Pepper Pots and walking up to Doctor Strange saying, “Look who’s back. Hey, I remember 5 years ago you ran 15 million futures and one of them worked, Yeah? Why don’t you tell me how?.” Then a narrative cuts in saying doctor strange’s dialogue from the movie saying if he tells it, that future won’t happen. Replying to this Tony was seen grabbing Strang’s outfit and ragefully saying, “Yeah there’s no time for that, Listen to me, which one win?.” By this time StarLord aka Peter Quill played by Chris Pratt comes in and breaks off the asking strange, “Doctor weird, can open one of your magic space holes to the van?.” Replying to this we get a response from Strange saying, “The door opens both ways, there will be 500 of those things in here before we stepped through.” The scene ends by showing the faces of Captian America and Black Panther looking at each other clueless.

The comments on this clip will surely leave you, readers, in splits. After watching this BTS one user commented, “Thank god they removed it”, while another one commented, “Van?? Pls explain?”, the next hilarious comment is where one wrote, “What was the guy in the background doin?😂”. One user commented, “Strange: well technically it was 14 million and- stark: I DONT CARE!!!”

Meanwhile, MCU will be releasing their next big project under the title Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. The movie is said to pick off from the events of Spider-Man: Now Way Home and will show an in-depth view of MUC’s Multiversal concepts.

