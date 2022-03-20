The Batman can match to Spider-Man: No Way Home’s North American box office record. The Robert Pattinson starrer, which was released in the first week of March, has had steady growth, even after being released in China. The movie saw Rop debuting in DC as the Dark Knight.

His dark and grimy Caped Crusader was shown to be at the early days of his vigilante, still learning the ways. The movie lies somewhere in between a superhero trying to solve riddles, set by Paul Dano’s Riddler, to save Gotham. Several people admired Pattinson as the hero, while some (and by that, we mean only a handful) didn’t like it as much.

While talking about The Batman, the Matt Reeves directorial has been reigning over the box office ever since it hit the theatres. It took over Tom Holland’s Uncharted, and now, as per Variety, it’s North American numbers can set match to Spider-Man: No Way Home. For the unversed, the Marvel flick became insanely big and grossed over $1.8 billion globally, and $795,218,553 in North America.

It broke several records and is standing as the third highest-grossing movie there. Meanwhile, The Batman has made $273,891,000 in the continent and will reportedly make another $39 million in that market, making over $300 million. It will not only place the Robert Pattinson starrer as the number 1 film for the third week in a row but it will also be the only movie to do so after Spider-Man: No Way Home.

However, when it comes to the worldwide box office numbers, the DC flick still has a long way to go. Some believe that it may not be able to gross anywhere near No Way Home, which is close to $2 billion. Considering that DC makes fewer commercial movies, it is quite possible for the movie to not go above $1 billion.

However, no matter what, The Batman has already covered its $185 million budget and has become a box office success. Other than Robert Pattinson, the movie stars Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, and more.

