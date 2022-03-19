There are many reasons for every cinephile to worship Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy. The filmmaker didn’t just bring his cinematic brilliance to the DC realm but even gave Batman a new life on the big screen. The Gotham saga went on to make way in the heart of the audiences and they till did rejoice each of the three films. Another reason for the trilogy to be revered is of course the presence of the late actor Heath Ledger who played the most iconic villain of all time Joker.

Arthur Fleck aka the Clown Prince Of Crime, said to be Batman aka Bruce Wayne’s biggest arch enemy is the most dreadful yet loved villain in the history of world cinema. When Heath took the difficult task to play him, he gave a performance that left the audience numb and made them fall in love with his craft. The actor who died just a short while after that even took home an Oscar the next year for playing the part.

But were you aware that Christopher Nolan at first had approached Heath Ledger to play Batman in the trilogy and not Joker? Well, yes, the filmmaker did go to Ledger who did not want to play Bruce Wayne and the role went to Christian Bale. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a 2012 report in NME, Christopher Nolan met many actors before he roped in Christian Bale to play Bruce Wayne in the Dark Knight trilogy. He even once recalls approaching Heath Ledger for that part. The report says that Ledger did agree to meet the director but apparently turned down the film. Noland said, “He was quite gracious about it, but he said, ‘I would never take a part in a superhero film.’”

But with the release of 2005’s Batman Begins, Heath Ledger was super impressed with Christopher Nolan and his vision. The actor post this actively sought the role of Joker in The Dark Knight Rises. Nolan recalls that Ledger was clearly “hungry” and began getting into character before seeing a script. The Tenet fame said, “Heath spent months and months [preparing], we cast him even before the script was written so he had a very long time to obsess about it, think about what he was going to do, to really figure it out.”

Imagine the Dark Knight trilogy with Heath Ledger as Batman! Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

