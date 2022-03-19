Andrew Garfield tried not to stare at the crotches of his Spider-Man: No Way Home’s co-star Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire during the photoshoot of them recreating the pointing Spidey meme. The Marvel flick saw the former wall-crawlers make a special cameo by reprising their roles for it.

Advertisement

The film grossed to become the biggest movie of 2021 and the 6th highest of all time, making a whopping $1.8 billion at the box office globally till now. It was Tom’s third standalone flick as the web-slinger, and the appearances of the former Spideys made it more special.

Advertisement

After the massive success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield did a promotional photo shoot. They created the iconic pointing Spidey meme. Now, while talking about it, Garfield revealed an important detail about it on Jimmy Kimmel Live, making it NSFW. “Me and Tobey landed on set. They put us in the costumes, and they said, ‘We’re gonna do the meme really quickly…’ That was before we had shot anything,” Andrew said.

“We were all kind of like thrown onto a set and told to point at each other. I think we got one good shot because the rest of the time, we were just laughing and trying not to stare at each other’s crotches and just comparing bulges,” Andrew Garfield added. Once previously, the Tick, Tick…Boom! the actor spoke about the pointing meme recreated with Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire.

Garfield had said it was hard to get the photoshoot done as the three stars kept laughing all the time. Now, we know the reason behind it. However, no matter what, the three of them won the hearts of fans across the globe.

Recently, the first ten minutes of Spider-Man: No Way Home was released online, a day before its Digital premiere. Soon Marvel fans will be able to watch Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland, and Tobey Maguire share screen on 4K Ultra HD, Blu Ray, and DVD on 12th April.

Must Read: Kanye West’s ‘Racist’ Instagram Attack Was Addressed By Trevor Noah With Dignity Before It Disappeared: “Clearly Some People Graduate But We Still Stupid”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube