Ryan Reynolds has been making it to the headlines over the past few weeks either for Deadpool 3 or The Adam Project. There has been a lot of buzz around the actor who has been busy finishing film after film and the those ruling the box office. But making new today is a cute update that speaks about how Reynolds’ kids react to their father kissing different people on the big screen. The actor has an adorable response.

Ryan was most recently seen gracing the screen in Netflix’s successful movie The Adam Project. The movie based on time travel revolves around Adam played by Reynolds who goes back in time to solve the mystery around his missing wife Laura played by Guardians Of The Galaxy star Zoe Saldaña. The movie features the do indulge in a kiss too.

The team The Adam Project is still promoting the movie and so is Ryan Reynolds. In one of such promotional events, a young fan of the Deadpool star asked him if the kiss with Zoe Saldaña was real. The actor went on to confirm it was and also expressed the same struggle with his kids.

As per Screenrant, Ryan Reynolds said, “It was kinda, kinda real but… how do I answer this? This is being broadcast everywhere, too. I didn’t mean it? This is the thing, I don’t know how to explain this to my own kids. They’re like, ‘Daddy, what are you doing?’ Like, it’s exactly the tactic I would use on them. Not anger, but just disappointment. Great question, though. The exit’s that way.” Adorable indeed.

Meanwhile, Deadpool 3 starring Ryan Reynolds is also moving closer to entering production but not in the speed we expect. Most recently as per Comicbook, Ryan Reynolds when asked about the Marvel movie, said, “We pretty much talk about everything, but I’ll say this about that particular subject is I’ll have a batch of updates on that sooner rather than later, I hope. So I’ll be able to get into stuff about Deadpool a little bit more clearly and definitively down the road.”

