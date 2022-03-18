Daniel Radcliffe has found a superhero role that he thinks would be a ‘natural fit’ for him. No, it’s not Wolverine. Instead, it’s none other than our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man. The actor rose to fame after playing the role of Harry Potter in the eight installments, which became a huge franchise, loved by kids, teens, and adults alike.

Advertisement

Previously, the actor appeared in the HP reunion special. It also saw other cast and crew members like Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Tom Felton, director Chris Columbus, David Yates, and many more. However, the author of the books, JK Rowling, was missing from it due to her controversial transphobic comments.

Advertisement

Now, while talking about Daniel Radcliffe, who recently appeared in Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s The Lost City, he spoke with Insider, regarding being open to playing a role in a superhero film and that he would like Spider-Man. Like everything, if it was cool and weird and different and had something that I really loved about it, then absolutely, I would do that,” Daniel said.

“The one I would be a natural fit for has now been done by three very good actors. Tom Holland is incredible, and no one could ever replace him, so I’ll let that one go,” Daniel Radcliffe said. We can imagine him as Spider-Man, slinging across buildings. Recently, some rumours around him being Wolverine spread across the internet like wildfire.

However, Daniel responded to those rumours and cleared them by saying that he didn’t know anything about it. He added jokingly that even though he knows Logan is short in height in the comics, the creators won’t likely go from Hugh Jackman to him.

Though it seems unlikely that the fans would be seeing Daniel Radcliffe as Spider-Man, they will get to see him as Weird Al Yankovic in a new biopic.

Must Read: BTS’ Mashup With AP Dhillion’s Massive Hits Brown Munde, Excuses & Kehndi Hundi Si Are A Perfect Cure For Your Wednesday Woes

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube